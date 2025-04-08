Welcome to Valley Caffe! Indulge in Delicious Delights & Relaxing Vibes. Enjoy Coffee, Food, Gelato, Beer & Wine. Your Ultimate Hangout Spot!
Welcome to Valley Caffe! Indulge in Delicious Delights & Relaxing Vibes. Enjoy Coffee, Food, Gelato, Beer & Wine. Your Ultimate Hangout Spot!
Valley Caffe
1142 Main St, Saint Helena, CA
Drinks
Espresso/Drip
Drinks
Food
Breakfast
Avocado Toast$15.00
Bagel & Avocado$8.00
Bagel & CC$6.00
Bagel Sandwich$11.00
Breakfast Bruchetta$14.00
Breakfast Panini$14.00
Breakfast Pizza$16.00
Egg Sellentay$16.00
Eggs Qty
Fit Bagel$12.00
Fruit$9.00
Omelette$13.00
Parfait$13.00
Salmon Bagel$15.00
Sexy Bagel$10.00
Steak & Eggs$26.00
Uova Benedetto$16.00
Waffles$14.00
Pork Hash$15.00
Side potatoes$6.00
Side bacon$6.00
Side sausage$4.00
Side turkey sausage$5.00
Side fruit$6.00
Joe$9.58
Dessert
Kids Menu
Panini
Pizza
Salad & More
Sandwich & More
Bar Food
Specials
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Breakfast Torta$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Calamari$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Fish Tacos (3)$14.00
Shrimp Tacos (3)$14.00
Chilaquiles$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Chorizo Hash$16.00
Pork Tacos (3)$14.00
Appetizer Platter$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Tortilla Soup$13.00OUT OF STOCK
English muffin w/ Hashbrown$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Ceviche Tostada (2)$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Nachos$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Breakfast Burger$18.00
onion bagel special$14.00
2 Pancakes$10.00
Chili Dog$10.00
Apple Juice
Valley Caffe Location and Hours
(707) 968-5627
Open now • Closes at 8PM