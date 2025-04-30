Welcome to Valley Caffe! Indulge in Delicious Delights & Relaxing Vibes. Enjoy Coffee, Food, Gelato, Beer & Wine. Your Ultimate Hangout Spot!
Valley Caffe
1142 Main St, Saint Helena, CA
Drinks
Espresso/Drip
Apple Juice$4.00
Aqua Panna$3.50
Arnold Palmer
Caramel Cider
Coke$3.50
Diet Coke$3.50
Flavored Pellegrino$3.50
Cielo Blue Latte
Golden Latte
Nero Latte
Iced Tea
Italian Soda
Juices
La Croix$3.50
Mexican Coke$4.00
Pellegrino$3.50
Poppi$3.50
Shirley Temple$5.00
Smoothie$9.00
Sprite$3.50
Voss$3.50
Iced tea refill$1.50
pup cup$1.50
Food
Breakfast
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, jack cheese and choice of meat
Avocado Toast$15.00
Bagel & Avocado$8.00
Bagel & CC$6.00
Bagel Sandwich$11.00
Breakfast Bruchetta$14.00
Breakfast Panini$14.00
Breakfast Pizza$16.00
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Egg Sellentay$16.00
Eggs Qty
Fit Bagel$12.00
Fruit$9.00
Omelette$13.00
Parfait$13.00
Salmon Bagel$15.00
Sexy Bagel$10.00
Steak & Eggs$26.00
Uova Benedetto$16.00
Waffles$14.00
Pork Hash$15.00
Side potatoes$6.00
Side bacon$6.00
Side sausage$4.00
Side fruit$6.00
Joe$9.58
Dessert
Kids Menu
Panini
Pizza
Salad & More
Sandwich & More
Bar Food
Specials
French Toast$12.00
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Chorizo Hash$16.00
Breakfast Burger$18.00
Chili Dog$10.00
Pork Tacos (3)$14.00
Shrimp Tacos (3)$14.00
Calamari$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Fish Tacos (3)$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Chilaquiles$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Appetizer Platter$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Tortilla Soup$13.00OUT OF STOCK
English muffin w/ Hashbrown$16.00OUT OF STOCK
2 Pancakes$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce, tomatoes & arugula
Valley Caffe Location and Hours
(707) 968-5627
Open now • Closes at 8PM