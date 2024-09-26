Valley Caffe
Drinks
Coffee
- Latte
- Cappuccino
- Americano
- Drip
- Caffe Au Lait
Drip coffee w/ steamed milk
- Chai
- Nitro Cold Brew
- Mocha
- White Mocha
- Latin Latte
Chocolate & Cinnamon latte
- Caramel Della Valle
Caramel & Vanilla latte
- Matcha Latte
- Espresso$2.00
- Espresso Con Panna
Espresso & whipped cream
- Flat white
8oz latte$4.25
- 8oz Capp$4.25
- Macchiato
Espresso w/ dollop of milk foam
- Cortado
Equal parts Espresso & milk$4.00
- Frap
- Hot Chocolate
- Hot Tea$3.90
- Milk
- Seasonal Drinks
Drinks
- Nero Latte
Charcoal & Steamed Milk
- Cielo Blue Latte
Butterfly Pea Flower & Steamed Milk
- Golden Latte
Turmeric Ginger & Steamed Milk
- Italian Soda
- Caramel Cider
- Juices
- Iced Tea
- Arnold Palmer
- Coke$2.75
- Diet Coke$2.75
- Aqua Panna$3.50
- Pellegrino$3.50
- Flavored Pellegrino$3.50
- Topo Chico$3.50
- Poppi$3.50
- Smoothie$9.00
- Iced tea refill$1.00
- Sprite$2.75
Food
Breakfast
- Avocado Toast
Avocado Mousse, Cured Egg Yolk, Watermelon Radish & Micro Cilantro$14.00
- Bagel & Avocado
Your choice of bagel & Sliced avocado$7.00
- Bagel & CC$5.00
- Bagel Sandwich
Egg & Cheese on your choice of bagel$10.00
- Breakfast Bruchetta
Scrambled Eggs, Green Onion, Tomato, Cheddar & Pesto on Focaccia$13.00
- Breakfast Panini
Scrambled eggs & cheese on ciabatta Choice of ham, turkey or bacon$13.00
- Breakfast Pizza
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Roasted Peppers, Green Onions, Cheddar & Parmesan$15.00
- Egg Sellentay
(2) Eggs Your Way, Roasted Tomatoes, Potatoes & Pressed Focaccia$15.00
- Eggs Qty
- Fit Bagel
Avocado, Eggs Whites & Extra Virgin Olive Oil on Wheat Bagel$11.00
- Fruit
Banana, Berries, Melon$8.00
- Omelette
Make your own omelette! Three Fresh-Farm Eggs w/ Jack & Cheddar Cheese$12.00
- Parfait
Low-fat Greek Yogurt, Granola, Berries, Banana topped with Honey & Cinnamon$12.00
- Salmon Bagel
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Capers, Red Onions, Tomatoes & Extra Virgin Olive Oil on Choice of Bagel$14.00
- Sexy Bagel
Cream Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Basil, Pesto & Extra Virgin Olive Oil on Choice of Bagel$9.00
- Steak & Eggs
Flat Iron Steak Topped w/ Chimichurri, (2) Eggs your Way, Potatoes & Pressed Focaccia$25.00
- Uova Benedetto
Our Version of Eggs Benedict-Poached Eggs, Prosciutto, Pesto, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Provolone On Focaccia$15.00
- Waffles
Maple Syrup, Butter & Powdered Sugar$13.00
- Pork Hash
Potatoes, Peppers, Red Onions, Pulled Pork tossed in BBQ sauce & Two Eggs Your Way topped with Green Onions$14.00
- Side potatoes$5.00
- Side bacon
4 strips$5.00
- Side sausage
3 sausage$4.00
- Side turkey sausage
3 sausage$4.00
- Side fruit
Banana, Berries, Melon$5.00
- Joe$9.58
Kids Menu
Panini
- Caprese
Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Olive Oil & Balsamic reduction$13.00
- Goat Cheese & Roasted Pepper
Goat Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Onions, Basil, Capers & Olive Oil$13.00
- Cubano
Cuban Pork Roast, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mustard & Pickles, Served On Cuban Roll$13.00
- Turkey Cheese
Smoked Turkey, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, & Provolone Cheese$13.00
- Turkey Club
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Pesto Mayo & Provolone Cheese$13.00
- Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Pesto Mayo & Provolone Cheese$13.00
- Tosacana
Grilled Chicken, Pesto Mayo, Tomato, Arugula, Balsamic & Provolone Cheese$13.00
- Romano
Meatballs, Marinara, Basil, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese$13.00
- Procuitto Mozzarella
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil & Olive Oil$13.00
- Roast Beef
Roast Beef, Arugula, Tomato, White Cheddar, Sautéed Shallots & Bacon Aioli$13.00
- TO GO
Pizza
- Margherita Flatbread
Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil$13.00
- Pesto Mediterranean Flatbread
Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Arugula, Pepperoncini Peppers, Pesto & Olive Oil$14.00
- Pollo Al Pesto Flatbread
Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes & Parmesan$15.00
- Procuitto & Parm Flatbread
Prosciutto, Fig Spread, Arugula, Parmesan & Balsamic Reduction$15.00
- Carnivore Flatbread
Bacon, Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese & Marinara$15.00
- TO GO
Salad & More
- Burrata Caprese
Burrata, Heirloom Tomato, Basil & Balsamic Reduction$13.00
- Caesar Salad
Romain Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, Croutons & Caesar Dressing$10.00
- Arugula Salad
Arugula, Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Reduction$13.00
- Popeye Salad
Spinach, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion & Red Wine Vinaigrette$13.00
- Frutta & Spinach Salad
Strawberries or Pear, Spinach, Pecans, Goat Cheese & Citrus Vinaigrette$13.00
- Alfredo$17.00
- Tomato Soup
Tomato, Basil, Cream & Extra Virgin Olive Oil$10.00
- Chili
Beef, Cheddar, Beans, Green Onions & Side of Focaccia$12.00
- Steak & Frites
Flat Iron Steak Topped with Gorgonzola Compound Butter & Parm Fries$26.00
- TO GO
Sandwich & More
- Pulled Pork
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce & Coleslaw on a Pretzel Roll, Served w/ Fries$17.00
- Fried Chicken
Buttermilk Chicken, Calabrian Chili Honey, Orange & Tarragon Aioli on Brioche Bun, Served w/ Fries$17.00
- Cheese Steak
Cheesesteak, Provolone, Onions & Bell Peppers on Sourdough Hero, Served w/ Fries$17.00
- Burrata Burger
Tomato Jam, Bacon, & Arugula on Brioche Bun, Served w/ Fries$17.00
- Black Bean Burger
Chipotle Aioli, Cucumber Pico De Gallo, Avocado & White Cheddar on Brioche Bun, Served w/ Fries$17.00
- Cheese Burger
Mayo, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Pickles, Served w/ Fries$17.00
- TO GO
Bar Food
Specials
- Breakfast Burrito$16.00
- Breakfast Torta
Scrambled Eggs, Refried Beans, Queso Fresco, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno, Mayo, Sour Cream, Your Choice of Meat$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Calamari
Squid, Shrimp, Fried Pepperoncini served w/ Chipotle Aioli$14.00
- Shrimp Tacos (3)
Coleslaw, Chipotle Aioli, Pepperoncini, Cilantro & Lime$12.00
- Fish Tacos (3)$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ribs$14.00
- Oysters (2)$7.00OUT OF STOCK
TOGO
Goat Cheese & Roasted Pepper
Goat Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Onions, Basil, Capers & Olive Oil